European Union and Bangladesh discuss cooperation to uphold human rights

The EU reiterated its great appreciation for Bangladesh temporarily hosting 1.2 million forcibly displaced Rohingya people on its territory. Measures to best meet the needs of the Rohingya people and host communities, as well as perspectives for voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return were discussed. The EU and Bangladesh expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflicts in Rakhine that is seriously affecting the commencement of Rohingya repatriation.

The EU encouraged the government of Bangladesh to further cooperate with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and to issue a standing invitation to UN Special Procedures in order to benefit from relevant expertise in the context of the country’s political transition. Bangladesh shared that the promotion and protection of human rights of all citizens is one of the priorities of the interim Government and it is working closely with the OHCHR in this regard.

At the invitation of interim Government, the UN is undertaking an independent UN Fact Finding Mission regarding the human rights violations committed in the context of the July-August student-led mass movement. Bangladesh underlined that the interim government would give due consideration to the recommendations of the UN Fact Finding Mission. They both expressed the expectation that, with Bangladesh’s renewed commitment to human rights and democracy, collaboration and alignment in multilateral human rights fora would increase.

The sub-group will report to the Bangladesh-EU Joint Commission that will address all areas of bilateral cooperation on Monday 4 November.

The sub-group was co-chaired by the head of the Bangladeshi Delegation, Mohammad Mohiuddin, head of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs division at the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, and by the head of the European Union´s delegation, Rensje Teerink, head of Division for South Asia at the European External Action Service (EEAS). They were also joined by observers from the Embassies of the EU Member States in Dhaka.