Bangladesh to uphold human rights, freedom of speech, Yunus tells rights officials

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus said on Wednesday his government is committed to upholding human rights and freedom of speech in the country.

He made the comments when senior officials of more than half a dozen top global human rights groups met him at a hotel in New York, according to a press release sent by the chief adviser's press wing.

During the meeting justice and accountability of the atrocities and human rights abuses committed during the July-August mass uprising and also during Sheikh Hasina's 15 year long dictatorship were discussed.

Human rights officials stressed the need for more investigations into some 3,000 extrajudicial killings carried out during the dictatorship.

They also called for security sector reforms, repeal of the cyber security act and deeper probe, unfettered access to and accountability on the detention centres where the victims of the enforced disappearances were kept during the dictatorship.