European Union, UN Women sign €4.8m agreement to advance gender equality
The European Union and UN Women have signed a partnership agreement at the EU office in Dhaka to prevent sexual and gender-based violence in public spaces, workplaces and tertiary educational institutions in Bangladesh.
The project is aligned with the Government of Bangladesh’s commitment to achieving "a society without violence against women and children by 2025," as outlined in its National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against Women and Children (2018–2030) (NAPVAWC) and will integrate strategies for both the prevention of and response to gender-based violence (GBV).
It will focus on addressing sexual harassment and violence in key areas of daily life, including public spaces, workplaces, and educational institutions. The partnership will further support UN Women in advocating that the Government quickly fulfils its commitments to international gender equality and human rights standards.
These include the recommendations of the Universal Periodic Review, the implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), and the NAPVAWC. Additionally, the project will contribute to achieving Sustainable Development Goal indicator 5.1.1, which aims to end all forms of discrimination against women and girls.
Building on the EU's political and financial support and UN Women's prevention programming over the last five years, the 4.8 million Euro grant will focus on three key critical areas:
Strengthening an enabling environment through policies, systems and improving institutional knowledge, resources, and practices to prevent sexual and gender-based violence in public spaces, workplaces and tertiary educational institutions.
Transforming harmful social and gender norms to address discriminatory practices and.
Strengthening the agency and leadership of civil society and women’s rights organisations to ensure sustained impact.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh Michael Miller stated, "This intervention is an example of the European Union taking each and every opportunity to advance gender equality and eliminate violence against women and girls."
"It will foster safe environments where women and girls can thrive without fear of harassment or discrimination. The EU is proud to partner with UN Women and to support the authorities of Bangladesh in meeting the rightful expectations of its citizens," he added.
Thanking the EU for its support and strategic partnership, UN Women Representative Gitanjali Singh said, "This year marks a pivotal moment for women’s rights as we commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women and the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action."
"The collaboration with EU to advance gender equality will enable UN Women to continue the critical work of preventing violence against women and girls, addressing discriminatory norms and investing in civil society to make gender equality a lived reality in Bangladesh," she added.
This partnership underscores the shared commitment of the European Union and UN Women to creating a future free from violence and discrimination for all women and girls in Bangladesh.