European Union, UN Women sign €4.8m agreement to advance gender equality

The European Union and UN Women have signed a partnership agreement at the EU office in Dhaka to prevent sexual and gender-based violence in public spaces, workplaces and tertiary educational institutions in Bangladesh.

The project is aligned with the Government of Bangladesh’s commitment to achieving "a society without violence against women and children by 2025," as outlined in its National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against Women and Children (2018–2030) (NAPVAWC) and will integrate strategies for both the prevention of and response to gender-based violence (GBV).