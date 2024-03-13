UN Women docuseries sheds light on global efforts to end violence against women

To commemorate International Women’s Day 2024, UN Women hosted a screening of the docuseries "Unsilenced: Stories of Survival, Hope, and Activism" at the EMK Center, Gulshan on 11 March to raise awareness about efforts to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls around the world. The 23-minute episode includes stories from Bangladesh, Ecuador, Serbia, the Solomon Islands, and Uganda.

Supported by the Government of Canada, the Bangladesh segment highlights policy advocacy efforts led by civil society organizations, with technical support from UN Women. A significant milestone was the passage of the Evidence (Amendment) Bill 2022 in 2022 by the National Parliament of Bangladesh, whereby the discriminatory clauses in Section 155(4)) of the Evidence Act 1872 were repealed. The amended Bill prohibits questioning of a rape survivor’s character during cross-examination in a trial and incorporates the admissibility of digital evidence. This is critical for empowering gender-based violence survivors as it seeks to eliminate the practice of re-traumatizing rape survivors, often referred to as ‘the second rape’.