China opposes external interference in Bangladesh: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said that China supports Bangladesh in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and in opposing external interference, so that the country can maintain domestic unity and stability, and achieve development and revitalisation, says a report of Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The report further said Xi, in his meeting with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, also urged the two sides to step up cooperation in infrastructure, information technology, new energy and agriculture, among other areas.