Beijing doesn’t want foreign intervention in Bangladesh polls: Chinese ambassador

Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said that China expects an election as per the constitution and laws of the country. China doesn’t want any foreign intervention in the upcoming national election in Bangladesh. China itself doesn’t interfere in the internal affairs of any country either.

The Chinese ambassador made these remarks while speaking to newspersons in a seminar at a hotel in the capital Thursday.

The Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) organised the seminar titled “BRI@10: Ushering in Next Golden Decade” in association with the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.