Beijing doesn’t want foreign intervention in Bangladesh polls: Chinese ambassador

Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said that China expects an election as per the constitution and laws of the country. China doesn’t want any foreign intervention in the upcoming national election in Bangladesh. China itself doesn’t interfere in the internal affairs of any country either.
The Chinese ambassador made these remarks while speaking to newspersons in a seminar at a hotel in the capital Thursday.
The Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) organised the seminar titled “BRI@10: Ushering in Next Golden Decade” in association with the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.
Ambassador Yao Wen said, “Election is completely an internal issue of Bangladesh. Any decision regarding this shall be taken by the Bangladeshis. China expects that all the stakeholders will maintain the political and social stability in Bangladesh together. Bangladesh knows the kind of election required.”
The Chinese ambassador also stressed on maintaining stability in the post-election times considering the huge Chinese investments in Bangladesh.
In response to a question regarding dialogues among the political parties, Yao Wen said, “The political parties can say better in this regard. China wants social stability in Bangladesh.”
Speaking regarding Rohingya repatriation Yao Wen said China, Bangladesh and Myanmar are trying to start the repatriation. The Rohigyas are guests in this country. Besides, support from the international community is also needed in this regard. China is observing that many of the countries do not want Rohingya repatriation.
Addressing the seminar, Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) president Ke Changliang said, “China is implementing several mega projects in Bangladesh. China is going to implement more projects in the coming days. China will stand by Bangladesh in its journey towards ‘smart Bangladesh’.
DCAB president Rezaul Karim Lotus and general secretary Imrul Kayes also addressed the seminar.