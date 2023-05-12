EU’s support sought on clean energy, capacity building

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid said Bangladesh has achieved many successes in energy sector in last 10 years but some challenges lies ahead in the next 10 years such as modernisation of transmission and distribution system, integration of clean energy and advanced technology and human resources development and the European Union (EU) can cooperate with Bangladesh in those areas.

The state minister was speaking at a roundtable titled ‘The Economic Dimension of the EU’s Global Footprint’ organised by the EU at a city hotel on Friday.

He sought EU’s partnership in Bangladesh’s clean energy sector to boost the share of renewable energy in the national grid.

The state minister also urged the EU to help Bangladesh in sectors such as e-governance, high speed internet, capacity building of IT and outsourcing farms, advanced sectors such as semiconductors, electrical vehicle infrastructure and training on smart technologies.