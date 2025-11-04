Attacks on independent journalism have increased tremendously: Mahfuz Anam
The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam addresses the 27th founding anniversary celebration of Prothom Alo, held at the Krishibid Institute auditorium in Dhaka on 4 November 2025
Journalism is increasingly facing extreme challenges, and attacks on independent journalism have grown tremendously, The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam commented on Tuesday.
He made these remarks while extending his greetings at the 27th founding anniversary celebration of Prothom Alo, held at the Krishibid Institute in the capital today.
“My strongest feeling is that journalism is facing a profound challenge in the truest sense. Journalists are confronting a very harsh reality within the spheres of technology, ideology, racism, and populism across the world. Amid all this, a tremendous challenge lies ahead for us, the journalists of Bangladesh, and for a renowned and well-established newspaper like Prothom Alo,” he stated.
Noting that journalists generally become victims of government persecution, Mahfuz Anam expressed, “We journalists are usually subjected to government oppression because our mindset is to speak for the people, to stand against oppression, and to uphold human rights. But governments dislike criticism; they seek praise. That is why independent journalism is always under government pressure.”
A new kind of persecution is emerging against journalism. I believe the biggest threat to journalism now comes through the very channels of news dissemination.Mahfuz Anam, Editor, The Daily Star
Mahfuz Anam observed that journalism around the world has evolved through its struggle against government repression in various countries.
“At present, the scale of attacks on independent journalism has increased enormously,” he said. “A new kind of persecution is emerging against journalism. I believe the biggest threat to journalism now comes through the very channels of news dissemination.”
Elaborating further, Mahfuz Anam said that in the past, news reached people through institutional platforms such as newspapers, radio, or television. Now, social media has revolutionised the flow of news. “There are positive aspects to this, but there are negative ones too. Social media has democratised the flow of information — anyone can now publish information on their own. But this has also led to the spread of countless false and hate-driven reports, posing a grave threat to genuine journalism.”
Mahfuz Anam added that in Bangladesh today, it is often seen that baseless, unverified, and entirely fabricated news goes viral, and people believe it. “This is not only a crisis in Bangladesh; it is a global one,” he warned. “Previously, journalism faced threats from governments; now, the threats come from the channels of news dissemination themselves — especially from the misuse of social media.”
The Daily Star editor said that a flood of misinformation is sweeping through social media. “Yet readers still return to Prothom Alo and other responsible media outlets to learn the truth. Therefore, journalists must remain steadfast in objectivity, integrity, and the principle of public service.”
The president of the Editors’ Council further said that the financial foundation of print media has now weakened. Nearly 80 per cent of advertising revenue is going to Facebook and Google. “In this reality, journalists must now become proficient in multi-platform journalism — that is, they must know how to work across all forms: text, video, and digital content,” he said.
In conclusion, Mahfuz Anam stated, “In this time of transformation in journalism, we must strengthen our commitment to truth-based and value-driven journalism. False and hate-filled news may gain popularity, but in the end, only truthful and responsible journalism will endure.”