Attacks on independent journalism have increased tremendously: Mahfuz Anam

Elaborating further, Mahfuz Anam said that in the past, news reached people through institutional platforms such as newspapers, radio, or television. Now, social media has revolutionised the flow of news. “There are positive aspects to this, but there are negative ones too. Social media has democratised the flow of information — anyone can now publish information on their own. But this has also led to the spread of countless false and hate-driven reports, posing a grave threat to genuine journalism.”

Mahfuz Anam added that in Bangladesh today, it is often seen that baseless, unverified, and entirely fabricated news goes viral, and people believe it. “This is not only a crisis in Bangladesh; it is a global one,” he warned. “Previously, journalism faced threats from governments; now, the threats come from the channels of news dissemination themselves — especially from the misuse of social media.”

The Daily Star editor said that a flood of misinformation is sweeping through social media. “Yet readers still return to Prothom Alo and other responsible media outlets to learn the truth. Therefore, journalists must remain steadfast in objectivity, integrity, and the principle of public service.”