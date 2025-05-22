HRW calls for prosecuting members of AL govt accused of crimes

Human Rights Watch has said the interim government should give priority on delivering justice for human rights violations, particularly unlawful killings and enforced disappearances.

New York-based rights organisation HRW made the remark in a news release titled 'Bangladesh: Review Laws and Protect Human Rights Standards' uploaded in its website on Wednesday.

"Focus on prosecuting members of the former government accused of crimes based on credible evidence," HRW said adding those accused of committing crimes under Hasina’s government should be appropriately prosecuted.

“Sheikh Hasina’s government abused legal powers to silence political opponents, but using similar methods against the supporters of her Awami League party would also violate those same fundamental freedoms,” said Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Meenakshi Ganguly.

Recent legislative initiatives by Bangladesh’s interim government risk undermining fundamental freedoms, Human Rights Watch said.

“The draft legislation on enforced disappearances, on the other hand, does little to advance justice or provide answers for the hundreds of victims and families affected by disappearances under Hasina’s rule.”