Chief adviser authorises 10-member panel to draft white paper on economy
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus has authorised the formation of a 10-member panel led by Debapriya Bhattacharya to prepare a white paper on the state of Bangladesh’s economy.
A source in the Secretariat confirmed the development, though the specific names of the panel members are yet to be disclosed.
The panel chaired by Debapriya Bhattacharya, convener of the Citizen’s Platform for SDGs and distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) will prepare the white paper within 90 days.
This document will outline strategic recommendations aimed at stabilising the economy, achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and addressing the challenges faced by Bangladesh as it transitions from the least developed country (LDC) status.
The white paper will focus on several key areas:
Public Finance Management: Examining domestic resource collection, public expenditure including investments and subsidies, and budget deficit financing.
Inflation and Food Management: Assessing production, public procurement, and food distribution mechanisms.
External Balance: Evaluating factors such as export and import dynamics, remittance flows, foreign direct investment, foreign exchange reserves, and external debt.
Energy and Power: Analysing demand, supply, pricing, costs, and procurement agreements in the energy sector.
Private Sector: Reviewing access to credit, electricity, connectivity, and logistics.
Employment: Investigating employment conditions both domestically and abroad including formal and informal wage structures and youth employment issues.
The committee will operate without compensation and will be based at the Planning Commission, receiving secretarial support from the General Economic Division.