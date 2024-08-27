Chief adviser authorises 10-member panel to draft white paper on economy

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus has authorised the formation of a 10-member panel led by Debapriya Bhattacharya to prepare a white paper on the state of Bangladesh’s economy.

A source in the Secretariat confirmed the development, though the specific names of the panel members are yet to be disclosed.

The panel chaired by Debapriya Bhattacharya, convener of the Citizen’s Platform for SDGs and distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) will prepare the white paper within 90 days.

This document will outline strategic recommendations aimed at stabilising the economy, achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and addressing the challenges faced by Bangladesh as it transitions from the least developed country (LDC) status.