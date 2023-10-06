Birth registration ‘server down’: Anger over application process

Fatema Akhtar is an eighth-grade student. This year the government scrapped the JSC examination. However, the school still needs to register the students of class VIII for annual examination result submission to the board. Fatema is facing difficulties filling out the registration form due to incorrect spellings of her and her mother's names in her birth certificate. Her father passed away, and her mother, Mehrun Nesa, has been handling the matter alone for the past three months.

This correspondent spoke with Mehrun Nesa on 2 October at the Mirpur ward no. 14 councilor's office. She brought an application for correction. She was visibly emotional, her eyes filled with tears, as she shared their ordeal. Mehrun Nesa explained that the authorities arbitrarily translated the names from the English certificates to Bengali, leading to the inaccuracies. Now, they must suffer.

She further revealed that she faced multiple challenges when attempting to apply for the correction initially—encountering issues like 'server closed' or 'server down.' The deadline for submitting her daughter's school registration form was 3 October, leaving them with no choice but to submit the birth certificate riddled with mistakes.

In that office, another woman named Farhana Ferdous shared her frustrating experience. After a month of attempting, she managed to apply for her daughter's birth registration at a shop on the evening of 1 October. The staff at the shop repeatedly mentioned that the "server was down."