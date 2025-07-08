Defence investment and cooperation on agenda

Professor Haluk Görgün, secretary of Turkey’s Defence Industry Agency, arrived in Bangladesh early Tuesday morning. He is expected to pay a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today, where they will discuss strengthening defence cooperation, including investment and procurement in the military sector.

Before meeting the chief adviser, Görgün is scheduled to hold talks with General Waker-Uz-Zaman, chief of army staff, Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, chief of naval staff, and Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, chief of air staff.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Ankara informed Prothom Alo that defence cooperation had been a key topic among others during Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat’s visit to Dhaka in January and then Bangladeshi Foreign Affairs Adviser Tawhid Hossain’s visit to Ankara in April.