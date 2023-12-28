Defence cooperation: Bangladesh boosts arms purchases from Turkey

Bangladesh has significantly increased its arms purchases from Turkey over the past five years, fostering a closer defence partnership with the Eurasian nation.

There are 15 types of modern weaponry, including the Bayraktar TB2 drone, among the procurements during the period.

Diplomatic sources from both Dhaka and Ankara have confirmed the information, saying that bilateral defence cooperation and arms trade have reached an unprecedented feat throughout the last several years since 2018, and the trend may continue in the coming days.

Recognising the strong defence cooperation, Turkey has expressed its interest in strategic cooperation and has already offered Bangladesh a draft comprehensive framework agreement.