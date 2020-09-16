Erdogan lauds PM Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas



Bangladesh wants to host the 10th D-8 summit and its ancillary events 'virtually' in December 2020 or January 2021 in the context of COVID-19 new normal scenario.



The summit will be followed by a virtual 'Leaders Retreat', including a virtual visit to the Rohingya Camps in Cox's Bazar.



D-8, also known as Developing-8, is an organisation for development cooperation among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.



In April, Bangladesh proposed postponement of D-8 Summit, which was scheduled to take place in Dhaka at the end of May.



The Turkish president laid emphasis on expanding trade and commerce between the two countries and put forward some proposals.



He suggested investment in new products like textiles, pharmaceuticals and other sectors avoiding tariff barriers.



The Turkish president proposed Bangladesh to allocate land for building a modern hospital in Bangladesh with the Turkish financial support.



