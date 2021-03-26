Turkey to boost tie with Bangladesh: Erdogan

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country will deepen relations and cooperation with Bangladesh.

Joint efforts in 2020, declared as "Mujib Borsho" on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary, helped boost ties and cooperation on all areas on the basis of the common interest of peoples.

"The sentiment of brotherhood among our peoples, rooted in our common historical and cultural heritage, strengthens our mutual will to further develop our relations," he said.

Erdogan made the remarks in a message addressed to prime minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of Bangladesh's 50 year of Independence and Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebrations.

"Your (Hasina) esteemed father, the founding president of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has taken his place among the prominent statesmen of the 20th century with the struggles he went through and the sacrifices he made for his nation throughout his life," said the Turkish president.