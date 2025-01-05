Canada tightens immigration policy, halts parent-grandparent’s PR facility

The IRCC clarified that while it will continue processing applications submitted in 2024, no new applications will be entertained under the PGP programme in the upcoming year. Previously, the initiative allowed Canadian permanent residents to bring their parents and grandparents to live with them permanently.

Instead, families can consider the Super Visa programme, which enables relatives to stay in Canada for up to five consecutive years.

The IRCC's decision stems from a broader effort to curb immigration numbers, which will see a 20 per cent reduction in PR allocations in 2025.

For 2025, the IRCC plans to settle 24,500 individuals under the PGP programme, but this number will sharply decrease in subsequent years.