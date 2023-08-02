Prothom Alo Dighinala correspondent Palash Barua dies

Prothom Alo Dighinala correspondent Palash Barua passed away.
He breathed his last on Wednesday evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka.
Palash Barua was from Kthaltali area under Boalkhali (Sadar) union of Dighinala upazila of Khagrachari.
In addition to journalism, he was known as a humanitarian volunteer and litterateur in among the hill tracks communities.
Palash Barua fell sick during a visit to Langadu upazila of Rangamati on Sunday. He was first taken to a hospital at Langadu. Later, he was shifted to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex, Khagrachhari District Hospital and a private hospital in Chattogram.
As his health condition did not improve, he was kept on life support at a private hospital in the capital where he died on Wednesday.
Family will decide on the funeral after the body of Palash Barua arrives home.
Palash Barua left behind his wife, two sons and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.