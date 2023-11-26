Domestic violence must be recognised as criminal offence

An alarming revelation was the prevalence of domestic violence in Bangladesh, with a 2015 survey indicating that approximately 72.6 per cent of married women have faced abuse.

Despite the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act of 2010 aiming to address this, the Criminal Penal Code doesn’t classify domestic violence as a criminal offence.

Recommendations stressed the criminalisation of domestic violence, police force training, and broader consultations with women’s rights organisations, academia, legal and social researchers, and the judiciary for law amendments.

While the high court directive of 2009 provides guidelines to prevent sexual harassment in workplaces, educational institutions, and public places, laws like the Bangladesh Labour Act 2006 still contain vaguely worded prohibitions needing revision such as “indecent or unmannerly of which is repugnant to the modesty or honour of any woman” requires immediate revision.

Focusing on prevention, the chief guest, State Minister of Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, in her speech said, “We can reshape our culture. Changing men’s attitudes, stereotypical mindsets, and behaviour is essential to reduce violence against women.”