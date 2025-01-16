Report recommends disqualifying fugitive, convicted candidates in elections

The Electoral Reform Commission has recommended barring fugitive convicts from competing in the national parliament elections. The commission also proposed that individuals convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) be prohibited from voting or holding membership in any political party.

The commission submitted its report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday morning.

Later in the afternoon, the commission’s head, Badiul Alam Majumder, summarised their recommendations during a press conference. The detailed recommendations were also made available on the commission’s website.

Under the existing constitution and laws, individuals convicted of a criminal offense, involving moral turpitude and sentenced to at least two years in prison, are ineligible to contest elections. However, many manage to participate by appealing to the High Court.

The commission’s recommendations call for disqualifying individuals convicted by the ICT, as well as those accused in court of serious human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, disappearances, corruption, and money laundering.