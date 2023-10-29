Villagers attack police after 10-yr-old child shot in Bogura

At least 5 were injured as police clashed with hartal-supporters in Bogura. Detective Branch (DB) of Bogura district police allegedly fired several rounds of bullets to disperse the picketers who blocked the highway.

At one point, news of a child being shot by police spread by loudspeakers of a mosque and hundreds of villagers blocked the highway and hurled brickbats targeting police.

In retaliation, police fired from shotguns and a fierce clash broke out leaving at least four people shot.