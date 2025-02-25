Tributes paid to martyrs of 2009 Pilkhana tragedy

Home Affairs Adviser Lt. Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury marked the Martyred Army Day on Monday by paying homage to military officials, who were killed during the 2009 BDR mutiny in Dhaka’s Pilkahan.

He paid the tribute through placing a floral wreath at the Banani Military Graveyard.

Chiefs of Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air also paid homage to the martyrs.

Talking to the media after paying tribute, the home adviser said, “Families of the Pilkhana martyred military officials had been demanding that 25 February be announced as Martyred Army Day, and we have implemented that.”