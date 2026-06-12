India and Bangladesh share the same sky, the same air, the same pain: Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi
After setting foot on Bangladeshi soil through the Benapole land port, India's newly appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, conveyed a message of cooperation to strengthen relations between the two countries.
Whatever benefits the people of both nations would be pursued in the days ahead, he said.
Dinesh Trivedi entered Bangladesh by road through the Benapole-Petrapole border at around 11:00 am today, Friday. Officials from Bangladesh’s Ministry of Home Affairs, the Indian High Commission and the Benapole land port welcomed him at the Benapole no man's land area.
He was accompanied by his wife, Mrinal Trivedi. He later departed for Dhaka by road at around 12:30 pm.
Speaking to Bangladeshi journalists, Dinesh Trivedi said technological innovation was something India and Bangladesh were achieving together.
“Just imagine how good it would be if a cricket team worked together in harmony. We will work together in sports, health, education and technology. For that, support from both sides is essential,” he remarked.
Asked about tensions along the border over the “push-in” issue and the possibility of lifting restrictions on travel and trade, the high commissioner said, “India and Bangladesh share the same sky, the same air, the same pain. I do not feel as though I have come to Bangladesh. Whatever is good for the 1.4 billion people of India and the 200 million people of Bangladesh—for these 1.6 billion people—is what will be done. We will take those steps in the future that are beneficial for both countries.”
In April this year, the Indian government appointed Dinesh Trivedi, a senior BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) leader, former Railway Minister of India and former legislator from Barrackpore, as its 18th high commissioner to Bangladesh. He succeeds Pranay Verma in the post.
India and Bangladesh share the same sky, the same air, the same pain. I do not feel as though I have come to Bangladesh. Whatever is good for the 1.4 billion people of India and the 200 million people of Bangladesh—for these 1.6 billion people—is what will be done.Dinesh Trivedi, India's newly appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Career diplomat Pranay Verma had been serving at the Indian mission in Bangladesh since September 2022. He has since been appointed India’s Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union (EU).
Under India’s diplomatic tradition, the position of high commissioner is usually filled by experienced officers of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Trivedi’s appointment marks a departure from that practice.
In the 55-year history of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India, this is the first time India has sent a politician to Bangladesh as high commissioner.
The Indian government is understood to have entrusted the 75-year-old Trivedi with the role because of his extensive political experience, close relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and deep understanding of the Bengali language and culture.
Although he comes from a Gujarati business family, he speaks fluent Bengali and has long been involved in the politics of West Bengal.
At one time, Trivedi was considered Mamata Banerjee’s representative in national politics. However, their relationship began to deteriorate after 2016. Ultimately, ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, he left the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP.
His assumption of office as high commissioner could play an important role in addressing ongoing border tensions, facilitating visa and trade procedures, and advancing other major issues in bilateral relations between the two countries.