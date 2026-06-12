India and Bangladesh share the same sky, the same air, the same pain: Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi

After setting foot on Bangladeshi soil through the Benapole land port, India's newly appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, conveyed a message of cooperation to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Whatever benefits the people of both nations would be pursued in the days ahead, he said.

Dinesh Trivedi entered Bangladesh by road through the Benapole-Petrapole border at around 11:00 am today, Friday. Officials from Bangladesh’s Ministry of Home Affairs, the Indian High Commission and the Benapole land port welcomed him at the Benapole no man's land area.

He was accompanied by his wife, Mrinal Trivedi. He later departed for Dhaka by road at around 12:30 pm.