‘Profit’ in guise of beef sales at affordable price

Livestock services department has been selling beef at an ‘affordable price’ in Dhaka city in the holy month of Ramadan.

But investigation and discussion with the officials of the department revealed ‘a business’ is being run in the guise of selling the meat at an affordable price.

A total of 448 cows were supplied from government-owned farms for selling beef at an affordable price while the farm owners association is also supplying cows.

The average cost of per kilogram beef stands at Tk 528 calculating the prices of cattle provided by the government farms and private farms (at Tk 600 per kg). However, the government is selling per kg at Tk 600 and 650 at designated spots in Dhaka city. It can be mentioned that the government is providing all the operational costs of sales of beef.

Livestock department’s director general Md Reajul Huq and Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association’s (BDFA) president Imran Hossain, however, said that there is no chance of making profit from this initiative and they are selling beef incurring loss.

Reajul Huq claimed the BDFA has been continuing sales of beef considering public interest.