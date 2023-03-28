Biden stresses on fair elections in Independence Day greetings

The US president said as Bangladesh approaches its next election, I am reminded of the deep value both of our nations' people place on democracy, equality, respect for human rights, and free and fair elections.
The US Embassy in Dhaka on Monday shared the letter where Biden said during the over 50 years of diplomatic relations, the United States and Bangladesh have achieved a lot together.
Biden wrote the past half a century of bilateral ties yielded advancing economic development, strengthening people-to-people ties, addressing global health and climate issues, partnering on the humanitarian response to Rohingya refugees, and committing to a prosperous, secure, democratic, and independent Bangladesh.
He highly praised Bangladesh prime minister as Bangladesh has opened its arms and welcomed over one million Rohingya refugees.
“You set an example for the world of empathy and generosity in practice. We share a commitment to finding long-term solutions to the Rohingya refugee crisis and holding perpetrators of atrocities accountable,” said Biden.
He applauded Bangladesh’s demonstrated commitment to protecting the most vulnerable as the largest contributor to peacekeeping operations.
“We thank Bangladesh for co-hosting the Global Action Plan ministerial that significantly elevated the political commitment to end the global pandemic,” Biden added.
“On the day of celebration, please accept my sincere wishes to you and the people of Bangladesh. Joy Bangla,” the US president concluded.