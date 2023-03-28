Biden stresses on fair elections in Independence Day greetings

US president Joe Biden has greeted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of the country on the Independence Day and stressed on holding a fair election, reports BSS.

“On behalf of the United States, I wish you (Sheikh Hasina) and the people of Bangladesh a happy Independence Day. The Bangladeshi people understand deeply the value of freedom and independence as they fought courageously in 1971 to choose their own fate and to speak their own language,” the US president wrote in a letter to prime minister Sheikh Hasina.