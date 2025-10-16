Smoke still rising from the chemical warehouse that caught fire in Mirpur
Even 48 hours after the fire broke out, smoke is still rising out from the chemical warehouse in Shialbari, Mirpur, in Dhaka.
At around 10:00 am today, Thursday smoke could still be seen rising from inside the warehouse during an on-site visit. Members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence were attempting to enter the premises.
At 11:00 am, Kazi Nazmuzzaman, Assistant Director of the Fire Service, told Prothom Alo that various chemical reactions were still taking place inside the warehouse, producing smoke and toxic gases.
He added that the fire service operation was ongoing and that a team of relevant experts was expected to arrive at the site later in the afternoon.
At approximately 10:30 am., four fire service personnel wearing protective suits and oxygen masks were seen entering the warehouse. They emerged about 20 minutes later.
One of the firefighters who entered the site told Prothom Alo that there was a knee-deep layer of cream-like chemicals inside.
They were only able to advance two to three feet from the entrance as the interior was completely filled with smoke, severely limiting visibility.
The firefighters attempted to disperse the smoke by spraying the air and observed scattered chemical drums and sacks that had been displaced by the explosion.
At around 11:45 am, toxic smoke from the warehouse began drifting westward, directly toward where the fire service team was positioned.
The team then deployed a remote-controlled device named LUF-60 to generate air flow and redirect the smoke in another direction. At the same time, chemical-mixed liquid was seen seeping out from the warehouse.
Firefighters stated that a ‘ground system’ had been installed inside, allowing water to be sprayed, which was flushing out the sludge-like chemicals.
Since morning of Thursday, large crowds of onlookers have gathered on the road in front of the site.
Fire service officials have been using loudspeakers to warn people about the presence of toxic gases and instructing them to leave the area. The gathering of people has caused traffic congestion on Rupnagar Road.
The fire had initially broken out in the chemical warehouse at around 11:30 am on Tuesday. The blaze led to an explosion that spread to an adjacent four-storey building, from which 16 bodies were later recovered from the second and third floors.
A case has been filed against Shah Alam, the owner of the warehouse and the manager, in connection with the incident. The case, filed by a family member of one of the deceased on Wednesday night, accuses them of causing death through negligence.