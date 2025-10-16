Smoke still rising from the chemical warehouse that caught fire in Mirpur

Even 48 hours after the fire broke out, smoke is still rising out from the chemical warehouse in Shialbari, Mirpur, in Dhaka.

At around 10:00 am today, Thursday smoke could still be seen rising from inside the warehouse during an on-site visit. Members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence were attempting to enter the premises.

At 11:00 am, Kazi Nazmuzzaman, Assistant Director of the Fire Service, told Prothom Alo that various chemical reactions were still taking place inside the warehouse, producing smoke and toxic gases.