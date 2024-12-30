Dr. Yunus's role in 1971 Liberation War

When the Liberation War broke out in Bangladesh in 1971, Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, currently the chief adviser to the interim government, engaged himself in building public opinion in favour of the war while teaching at the Middle Tennessee State University in the United States (US).

There, he organised Bangalees to support Bangladesh independence and raised funds, as well as led various programmes to draw attention of the diplomats from various countries working at the United Nations, including the US administration.

He regularly kept in touch with the editors and journalists of local newspapers and television stations there to convey news of the freedom-loving people of Bangladesh through the US media.

Professor Yunus ran the Bangladesh Information Center with the Bangladeshi diaspora to gather support for the Liberation War. He used to publish the 'Bangladesh Newsletter' from his home in Nashville, USA.

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist has mentioned his eventful days during the Liberation War in his autobiography, 'Banker To The Poor'.