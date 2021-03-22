9 UK-returnees escape from quarantine in Sylhet, return after 12hrs

Nine UK-returnees of the same family disappeared from a Sylhet hotel that has been converted to an institutional quarantine centre, before returning around 12 hours later on Sunday, reports UNB.

Authorities at the Britannia Hotel, where they were staying, confirmed to UNB that they came back to the hotel around 9:00pm. Five adults in the group were fined by a magistrate present at the scene.

The nine individuals were Abdul Malik, 46, Runa Akter, 44; Tamima Akter, 9; Taiyeba Akter, 11; Rubaba Akter, 43, Rahima Begum, 43; Radia Akter, 11; Sayema Begum, 18 and Tahmid Chowdhury, 4.

The hotel authorities informed that around 2:00pm on Sunday, it was discovered that the 9:00individuals had ‘disappeared’ from the hotel’s two rooms where they were staying.

When contacted over the phone, they said they had gone home to visit their dying family member, according to hotel authorities.

They told the hotel they would return.