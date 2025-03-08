International Women's Day arrives with call to 'accelerate action'
The International Women’s Day is being celebrated in the country and elsewhere across the world today, Saturday with due fervour.
The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘Accelerate Action’. This campaign theme emphasises the urgent need to take decisive steps toward achieving gender equality, addressing the slow pace of progress, and empowering women and girls worldwide.
On the eve of the day, Chief Adviser issued messages, greeting all women across the world.
Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and all private television channels have lined up special programmes for the day.
International Women’s Day is observed every year on 8 March to celebrate women’s movement and struggle for equality, in the face of deeply entrenched patriarchy.
Marking this day, different organisations have chalked out elaborate programmes.