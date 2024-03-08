Int'l Women’s Day: Let’s think of women the remaining 364 days

Let’s look at the situation prevailing in Bangladesh now. The women of Bangladesh are a role model of resilience. Just imagine the role of women during any natural disaster. Women's contribution to disaster risk management, not to mention the protection of children and assets, is recognised all over the world. Female students are consistently doing well in secondary and higher secondary examinations. Not only that, their progress in the job and service sector is also noticeable. The girls have been bringing us success in sports regularly. Prothom Alo reported on Women's Day last year that the presence of women in the administration is gradually increasing.

Now, let’s have a look at the flip side. Our constitution has recognized five fundamental rights. The constitution mandates equal rights for all irrespective of caste, creed and colour. But, has the discrimination against women gone in all these years? According to a UNICEF report published last year, girls and women in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa are at the center of the nutrition crisis. UNICEF remarked about Bangladesh that the girls of this country are trapped in the vicious cycle of malnutrition.

The women have brought about revolution in the garment sector. Study reveals that the women garment workers face 51 to 60 per cent wage disparity in different regions of the country. Our society still cannot accept women as inheritors of wealth and property, let alone ensuring equal rights here. The number of seats for women in hospitals is still not equal to men’s. Albeit a rise in number, the women in administration are still not given the responsibility of managing large projects. Female players are paid less than their male counterparts although the majority of them come from backward families of the society defying scores of barriers.