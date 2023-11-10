Impartiality will be questioned if pictures taken of ballots being stamped inside: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has called for coordination between the deputy commissioners (DC) and the superintendents of police (SP) during the national parliamentary election. Addressing the DCs and SPs, he said try to carry out the election well and in a coordinated manner.

Highlighting the main requirements of the election commission, Kazi Habibul Awal said, "The freedom of the voters to cast their votes must not be hampered. The voters must be able to cast their votes unimpeded. If the ballots are being stamped and sealed by anyone inside, pictures and videos can be taken and then our impartiality will be questioned. Why did this happen? This may point to our failure or inefficiency."