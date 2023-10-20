EC preparing for polls, disappointed over election environment

The two main parties—Awami League and BNP—are at loggerheads over the election time government. BNP and opposition parties made it clear that they would not participate in polls with the AL government in power and have been waging a movement demanding a neutral polls-time government.

The Election Commission (EC) also thinks that a ‘conducive environment’ for a free, impartial and inclusive election is yet to be created. In such a backdrop, the EC has finished its preparations for the election. The process to send out the equipment related to the election started yesterday.

EC sources said it plans to hold the next general election either in the last week of December or first week of January next year. The outline of works to be done after announcement of polls schedule has also been finalised. The polls schedule might be declared in the second week of November. The commissioners are discussing among themselves whether the schedule to be declared 40-45 days in advance or earlier.

Several election commissioners and officials of the EC secretariat think that BNP will not join the polls given the situation prevailing so far. The EC is no longer concerned about the credibility of the polls if one of the two major parties boycotts it. They rather want to focus on holding a ‘somewhat fair’ election from the position of constitutional obligation. To make that happen, a presence of a good number of voters are required. The EC hopes that the participants would play a role in increasing turnout. The role of police and administration is also very important in holding a good election.