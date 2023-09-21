Election schedule: EC should take a carefully considered decision

According to a report published in Prothom Alo, the Election Commission (EC) intends to maintain a two-month period between the announcement of the election schedule and the polling day. This decision by the EC is expected to generate numerous questions and discussions.

The EC had previously confirmed that the elections would take place in the first week of January next year, with the schedule set to be announced in November.

The Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) is constitutionally mandated to hold the next parliamentary election within 90 days prior to the completion of its five-year term.

The current parliament's term is set to conclude on 29 January of the upcoming year. Consequently, the preceding 90 days imply that the twelfth parliamentary election should be conducted between 1 November and 29 January.