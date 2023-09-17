Next election in first week of January 2024, schedule in November: EC Anisur

Election commissioner Md Anisur Rahman said the schedule of the next general election would be announced in November and the election will take place in the first week of January in 2024.
The EC hopes the election will be participated by every party, the commissioner said at Kishoreganj circuit house today.
“Participation of all parties doesn’t hinge on us. It depends on the decision of parties and their political decisions. But we would create an environment conducive to election. We’ve spent one and half years in office. We’ve called every party several times since we assumed office. We are still urging them all to participate in the election and hope that the election would be participatory, free and fair,” Anisur said.
About the ongoing movement of BNP over the election, Anisur said, “It’s their political issue and we have nothing to do with it. But we invited the BNP several times and our door is still open. We would welcome it if the party wants to come. We hope these issues will be resolved as we want a participatory election joined by all.
About his two-day visit in Kishoreganj, Anisur Rahman said he would give directions regarding finalizing the voter list, fixing polling centers and other electoral issues. He will also resolve if there are any issues regarding these matters.
Kishoreganj deputy commissioner Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, police superintendent Mohammad Rasel Sheikh and district election officer Mohammad Ashraful Alam, among others were present.
The commissioner later exchanged views with the officials present here.