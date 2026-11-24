The Election Commission (EC) is set to hold talks with political parties ahead of the upcoming union parishad (UP) elections. The discussions will begin on 29 November and take place at the Election Commission building on 29 and 30 November and 1 December.

Akhtar Ahmed, senior secretary of the EC Secretariat, informed journalists of the matter today, Tuesday, at the Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka. He said the commission would seek the necessary cooperation of political parties to ensure free and fair elections.

Alongside discussions with stakeholders, separate meetings would also be held with the relevant parties to discuss the overall electoral environment and the law and order situation.