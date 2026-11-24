UP elections: EC invites Jatiya Party to talks, excludes 14-party alliance partners
The Election Commission (EC) is set to hold talks with political parties ahead of the upcoming union parishad (UP) elections. The discussions will begin on 29 November and take place at the Election Commission building on 29 and 30 November and 1 December.
Akhtar Ahmed, senior secretary of the EC Secretariat, informed journalists of the matter today, Tuesday, at the Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka. He said the commission would seek the necessary cooperation of political parties to ensure free and fair elections.
Alongside discussions with stakeholders, separate meetings would also be held with the relevant parties to discuss the overall electoral environment and the law and order situation.
EC sources said preparations were under way to invite 55 registered political parties to the discussions over three days. The commission currently has 59 registered parties. The registration of the Awami League has been suspended and the party’s activities are banned. It is therefore not being invited to the talks.
In addition, four registered parties that are partners in the Awami League-led 14-party alliance: the Workers Party of Bangladesh, the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad), the Tarikat Federation and the Samyabadi Dal are also being left out.
However, the Jatiya Party, which was the opposition party in the 11th and 12th national parliaments, is being invited, EC sources added.
At a meeting on 12 October, the Election Commission finalised its decisions on the overall arrangements for the UP elections, including holding talks with political parties. This year’s UP elections will be held in five phases.
Although the election schedule has yet to be announced, the commission has already published the dates for the five phases and a list of the UPs to be covered in each phase.
This year’s elections to local government institutions will be held using non-party symbols. The first phase of voting will take place on 21 January, followed by the second phase on 4 February, the third on 29 April, the fourth on 13 May, and the fifth on 27 May.