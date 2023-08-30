Survey: Bangladesh on a wrong economic track, say 70pc people

Almost 70 per cent of people believe that the country’s economic course has veered off track, while 84 per cent say the escalating commodity costs have taken a serious toll on their lives.

A joint survey by the Asia Foundation and BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) revealed the scenario recently. The survey result was made public on the Asia Foundation’s website on Tuesday.

The survey, involving 10,240 respondents across 64 districts from November to January, underscored growing dissatisfaction with economic conditions and surging commodity prices. There were 160 respondents from the districts each, while 50 per cent of them were female.