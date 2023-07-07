'Canada and Bangladesh's futures are interlinked'

In the opening remarks at the event, High Commissioner for Canada in Bangladesh, Lilly Nicholls, said that Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy was one of the most important components of its foreign policy in decades. It was a recognition of Canada as a Pacific nation.

Referring to the strategy in relation to Bangladesh, she said, "Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy recognises that our futures are interlinked. It is an extremely comprehensive strategy of which a key pillar is peace and strategy. And Bangladesh is at the core of the Indo-Pacific."

High commissioner Nicholls said that Bangladesh was increasingly becoming an important player in the region, adding, "It cannot simply have a million refugees. We need to work on the Rohingya refugee crisis. We must work together for a solution because other crises tend to distract attention from this issue."

She went on to say that from a Canadian perspective, Bangladesh was a key peacekeeper. It was the largest provider of peacekeepers. Both Bangladesh and Canada were active in this area and want to continue in this.