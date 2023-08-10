DGHS fears record dengue cases in August

“We still have a lot of vacancies. Besides, patients can get admitted and get treatment in our medical colleges as well,” Shahadat Hossain said.

The death toll from the dengue outbreak across the country has surpassed 350 since January this year.

Twelve more deaths were reported in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 352 this year.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 75,069 dengue cases. Of them, 65,290 people have recovered so far.