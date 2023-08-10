DGHS fears record dengue cases in August

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has warned of a record number of dengue cases in August, reports news agency UNB.
According to the organisation, the rate of dengue cases in the country was much higher in July than in June. Even in August, this upward trend of dengue infection continues, which can surpass all previous records of dengue cases in the country.
Director (MIS) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) professor Md Shahadat Hossain revealed the information at a virtual briefing on the ongoing dengue situation in the country on Wednesday afternoon.
Shahadat Hossain said although dengue infection is stable in Dhaka city, the rate of infection outside Dhaka is still increasing.
“In the first eight days of August, as many as 20,393 people have been diagnosed with dengue, compared to 43,854 cases last month,” he said.
The MIS director further said, "The Department of Health and health ministry has been actively monitoring our health management issues, treatment and other management of hospitalised patients, so that patients can come to the hospital and get treatment. We're very careful about that.”
According to the DGHS, the highest 424 patients in Dhaka city are admitted to Mugda Medical College Hospital. A total of 377 people are currently receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, 273 in Mitford Hospital and 292 in DNCC-dedicated Covid-19 Hospital.
“We still have a lot of vacancies. Besides, patients can get admitted and get treatment in our medical colleges as well,” Shahadat Hossain said.
The death toll from the dengue outbreak across the country has surpassed 350 since January this year.
Twelve more deaths were reported in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 352 this year.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 75,069 dengue cases. Of them, 65,290 people have recovered so far.