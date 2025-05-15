HC issues rule asking to declare UN fact finding report on July-August uprising as ‘historic document’

The High Court (HC) has issued a rule asking as to why the fact finding report of the United Nations (UN) on the July-August mass uprising will not be declared as a “historic document”.

The division bench of the HC comprising Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Mubina Asaf passed on Wednesday the order upon a writ filed by a Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Tanvir Ahmed.

In the rule, the HC bench also asked as to why the document will not be preserved for the future generations.