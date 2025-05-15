HC issues rule asking to declare UN fact finding report on July-August uprising as ‘historic document’
The High Court (HC) has issued a rule asking as to why the fact finding report of the United Nations (UN) on the July-August mass uprising will not be declared as a “historic document”.
The division bench of the HC comprising Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Mubina Asaf passed on Wednesday the order upon a writ filed by a Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Tanvir Ahmed.
In the rule, the HC bench also asked as to why the document will not be preserved for the future generations.
Moving the petition before the court, the writ petitioner Tanvir Ahmed said the document should be preserved for three causes -- one for letting the future generation to know what happened, second for protecting it as evidence and third for help in conducting researches on the mass uprising in future.
The lawyer earlier in August filed a writ with the apex court seeking trial of the people responsible for the July-August mass murder and the court then issued a rule in this regard.
The government had taken measures as per the rule and reestablished the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) with amending the law.
The investigation agency and prosecution have been working. The UN fact finding report had already been published.
The report said 1400 people were killed. It also gave a complete description on how the atrocities were carried out under political patronage alongside what was the role of the judicial system at that time.