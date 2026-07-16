July Shaheed Dibosh today

July Shaheed Dibosh (July Martyrs' Day) is being observed in the country today, Thursday.

The day commemorates Abu Sayed, the first martyr of the 2024 student-led quota reform movement, and all others who lost their lives during the July Uprising.

Marking the day, the national flag remains at half-mast on all government, semi-government, and autonomous buildings, as well as educational institutions and Bangladesh missions abroad.

Religious institutions across the country are holding special prayers and supplications for the salvation and forgiveness of the martyrs.