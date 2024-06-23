General Waker-Uz-Zaman takes over as army chief

General Waker-Uz-Zaman officially assumed office as the Army Chief of Bangladesh today. His tenure as Army Chief will last for the next three years, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

General Waker-Uz-Zaman succeeds General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, who served as the 17th Chief of Army Staff from 24 June 2021, completing his tenure on 23 June 2024.