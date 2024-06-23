General Waker-Uz-Zaman takes over as army chief
General Waker-Uz-Zaman officially assumed office as the Army Chief of Bangladesh today. His tenure as Army Chief will last for the next three years, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
General Waker-Uz-Zaman succeeds General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, who served as the 17th Chief of Army Staff from 24 June 2021, completing his tenure on 23 June 2024.
An alumnus of the Bangladesh Military Academy, General Waker was commissioned in the Corps of Infantry on 20 December 1985.
With a distinguished career spanning more than three and a half decades, he brings extensive experience from holding key command, staff, and instructional positions.
He has served as the Military Secretary at Army Headquarters and, before his appointment as Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the Bangladesh Army, he was the Principal Staff Officer of the Prime Minister at the Armed Forces Division under the Prime Minister’s Office.
General Waker is also an alumnus of the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Mirpur and the Joint Services Command and Staff College in the UK.
He holds a Master’s degree in Defence Studies from the National University of Bangladesh and a Master of Arts in Defence Studies from King’s College, University of London.