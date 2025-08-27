BUET condemns police attack on protesting engineering students

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has condemned the police baton charge on protesting engineering students.

The condemnation came in a statement issued today, Wednesday, signed by BUET registrar (Additional Duty) NM Golam Zakaria, and later shared with the media by the university authorities.

BUET authorities in the statement noted that students from BUET and other educational institutions have been demonstrating for several days to demand the protection and integration of the rights of BSc (Engineering) graduates in recruitment for the position of assistant engineer or equivalent posts, as well as the elimination of quota-related discrimination in relevant grades.