Communal violence: 1068 houses and business establishments attacked

The most attacks took place in Khulna division. The findings of Prothom Alo’s correspondents reveal that incidents of attacks on the minority community took place in all 10 districts of the division. The most houses and business establishments were damaged in Khulna district (74). The next highest numbers of minorities were attacked in Jashore, Satkhira and Magura.

Before the attacks took place in Khulna, many members of the Hindu community had left their homes. Sujit Roy of Koyra said that they heard in the evening of 5 August that their house would come under attack and so they shifted to a different house. As they were on their way to the other house, they could hear noise of things being broken. He said that their furniture and even the roof of their house had been destroyed.

On the night of 5 August an attack was launched on Bejpara in Jashore town. At least 200 Hindu families live there. Local residents say at around 9:15 that night 20 to 25 persons carrying cleavers and sticks launched an attack there. They damaged and looted houses.

Lakshmi Rani Paul lives with her parents at the ground floor of Paresh Basu’s house in Banani Road of Bejpara. Her sewing machine is her only means of earning. Eye-witnesses way the attackers broke open the front door of the house and snatched away her sewing machine, their stove, the gas cylinder and the jewelry of her brother’s newly-wed bride from the wardrobe.

A visit to Lakshmi Rani’s house on 6 August saw no one was home. Lakshmi Basu, wife of the homeowner Paresh Basu, told Prothom Alo, after the incident Lakshmi Rani Pal and members of their family went away from there.