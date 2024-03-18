Four more people die in Gazipur fire
Four more people, who received burns from a leakage of a gas cylinder in Kaliakair of Gazipur, have died.
They were undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in the capital.
They died at different times between Sunday night and Monday morning.
The deceased are: Golam Rabbi, 11, Solaiman, 9, Jahirul Islam, 40 and Motaleb, 40. A total of 10 died over the incident.
The institute's resident physician Partha Shankar Paul said Rabbi had received 90 per cent burn injuries, Solaiman 80 per cent, Jahirul 65 per cent and Motaleb 95 per cent.
As many as 36 people were burned as a fire broke out from a gas cylinder at Telirchala area of Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur on Wednesday evening. Of the injured, 34 people were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.
Locals and police sources said a trader named Shafiqul has rented a land near Topstar factory at Telirchara area of the upazila and has built a colony there and rented it out. As the gas of a cylinder ran out at the house, Shafiqul himself bought a cylinder from a nearby shop.
As he was setting up the cylinder, a fire broke out from a stove when the key of the cylinder opened.
The men, women and children who came forward out of curiousity, caught on fire.