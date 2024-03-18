Four more people die in Gazipur fire

Four more people, who received burns from a leakage of a gas cylinder in Kaliakair of Gazipur, have died.

They were undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in the capital.

They died at different times between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The deceased are: Golam Rabbi, 11, Solaiman, 9, Jahirul Islam, 40 and Motaleb, 40. A total of 10 died over the incident.

The institute's resident physician Partha Shankar Paul said Rabbi had received 90 per cent burn injuries, Solaiman 80 per cent, Jahirul 65 per cent and Motaleb 95 per cent.