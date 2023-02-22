238 equipment out of order at three major hospitals

Some 238 medical equipment at three major government hospitals of the country have turned out of order and many of these cannot be used.

Besides, four ambulances have been kept idle.

Such a sorry state of government hospitals was found after analysing the data from the Directorate General of Health Services.

The three hospitals are - Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital and Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital.

As per the assessment of the hospital authorities and the medical apparatus supplying agencies, the damaged equipment in these hospitals worth at least Tk 1 billion

These three hospitals submitted a list of the equipment in a meeting held at the health services management unit of the DGHS two weeks ago. The list includes 19 types of medical apparatus including ambulances.

Moreover, the numbers of the damaged and irreparable equipment as well as the machines which are operational were separately mentioned in the list.

However, these three hospitals own many more apparatus. There are reports that several of the apparatus, which were mentioned as “operational” in the list, were actually out of service.