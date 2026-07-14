Sheikh Hasina's extradition will be resolved in accordance with law: India
The Government of India has not commented on former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina's expressed desire to return to her country.
However, it has stated that any extradition is a legal matter and will be resolved through the legal process.
Faced with a mass uprising, Sheikh Hasina fled from Bangladesh and took refuge in India on 5 August 2024. She has been staying in India since then.
In July, an International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity related to the uprising. The Government of Bangladesh has formally requested her return from India.
In a recent telephone interview with Reuters, Sheikh Hasina expressed her desire to return to her country next December. Referring to returning with other fugitive leaders, she stated, "I have to return. Severe repression is being carried out on my party's leaders and activists. If death comes, I want to die in my own land, where my parents are buried and where their blood was shed."
In a briefing held in New Delhi today, Tuesday, a journalist asked about India’s stance regarding Sheikh Hasina's interview. The journalist also inquired whether the Indian government has discussed her safe return with the Bangladesh government.
India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal did not directly answer this question.
He stated that any extradition is a legal matter and will be resolved through the legal process.
The spokesperson also mentioned that there has been no change in India's stance regarding Sheikh Hasina.
During the briefing, there was also a question regarding concerns over the potential suspension of some Indian development projects in Bangladesh.
A journalist asked whether the 11 announced projects are being suspended in the changing circumstances.
In response to this question, Randhir Jaiswal stated that developmental cooperation projects are undertaken based on mutual discussions and that continuity will be maintained.