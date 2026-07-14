Sheikh Hasina's extradition will be resolved in accordance with law: India

The Government of India has not commented on former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina's expressed desire to return to her country.

However, it has stated that any extradition is a legal matter and will be resolved through the legal process.

Faced with a mass uprising, Sheikh Hasina fled from Bangladesh and took refuge in India on 5 August 2024. She has been staying in India since then.

In July, an International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity related to the uprising. The Government of Bangladesh has formally requested her return from India.