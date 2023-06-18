Submit addresses of top drug dealers within one month: HC

The High Court has directed the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) to submit a list of the country’s top drug dealers, including their names and addresses, within one month.

A HC bench comprising justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Khijir Hayat passed the order along with a rule hearing a supplemental petition on Sunday.

Supreme Court lawyer Subir Nandi Das had filed the petition on 13 June, seeking the court’s order for submitting a report on the investigation into alleged laundering of Tk 51 billion via drug business.