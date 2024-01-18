TIB report follows no int’l criteria: Arafat

Sharply criticizing a TIB report published yesterday, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat on Thursday said TIB (Transparency International Bangladesh) didn’t follow any international criteria for making report on the 12th parliamentary election.

“The TIB has done the research within 10 days of the national election and reached to many conclusions. I don’t know how it is possible to conduct the research within a short period,” he told reporters at a press briefing at his office at secretariat here.

The state minister said the TIB claimed that they randomly selected 50 constituencies out of 299 for the research, but the report has no reflection of the actual facts of the polling.

“In fact, the stakeholders gave their opinions, not information. There are many discrepancies between facts and opinions,” he added.