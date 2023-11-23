SC stays HC order on Dinajpur pourashava mayor Jahangir

The Appellate Division has stayed for six weeks a High Court order that stayed the suspension of Syed Jahangir Alam from Dinajpur pourashava mayoral post.

The Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan pronounced the order on Thursday while hearing an appeal of the prosecution seeking a stay against the High Court's stay order.

Earlier, while hearing a writ petition, the High Court on 21 November stayed for one month the local government division’s suspension order of Syed Jahangir Alam, also assistant organising secretary of Rangpur division unit of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).