Rizvi, Nur, Golam Parwar on fresh remand

A court in Dhaka granted a five-day fresh remand to eight people including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Parwar and Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Nur in a case filed with the capital’s Kafrul police station.

The other five people are: BNP publicity secretary and former Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal president Sultan Salauddin and BNP’s Dhaka city north unit member secretary Aminul Islam, MA Salam, Sayedul Haque Babul and Salehin.