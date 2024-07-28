Rizvi, Nur, Golam Parwar on fresh remand
A court in Dhaka granted a five-day fresh remand to eight people including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Parwar and Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Nur in a case filed with the capital’s Kafrul police station.
The other five people are: BNP publicity secretary and former Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal president Sultan Salauddin and BNP’s Dhaka city north unit member secretary Aminul Islam, MA Salam, Sayedul Haque Babul and Salehin.
The court of Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) passed the remand order on Sunday after police produced them before the court seeking a 10-day remand each.
As the defendants’ counsel appealed for cancelling the demand, the court then heard both sides and granted a five-day reamed.
Defendants’ lawyer Syed Zailnul Abedin confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.