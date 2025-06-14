Chief Adviser returns home from London

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus returned home Saturday morning, wrapping up his four-day official tour to London.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Chief Adviser and entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at about 9:45 am on Saturday, Chief Adviser’s Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad told BSS.

While briefing reporters on Thursday, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said the main focus of Chief Adviser’s tour to London was on recovery of stolen assets.

“During the Sheikh Hasina's reign, US$ 234 billion was siphoned off from Bangladesh to various countries. A part of it was laundered to the UK. So, the major focus of the Prof Yunus’s UK visit was on asset recovery,” he told reporters in London.